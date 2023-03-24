Texans Signing WR Steven Sims

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing former Steelers WR Steven Sims to a contract on Friday.

Sims, 25, signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas in 2019. The Commanders cut him loose coming out of training camp in 2021 and he caught on with the Bills before being let go and signing on with the Steelers’ practice squad.

He re-signed to a futures deal with Pittsburgh last offseason and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022, Sims appeared in 12 games for the Steelers and recorded 14 receptions on 23 targets for 104 yards (7.4 YPC), to go along with 13 rushing attempts for 70 yards (5.4 YPC). He also recorded 434 as a kickoff return specialist and 105 on punt returns.