Texans Still Awaiting Final Word On WR Stefon Diggs’ Knee Injury

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are still awaiting the final medical word on WR Stefon Diggs‘ knee injury.

Sources fear the worst-case scenario of a season-ending injury, per Wilson, potentially a torn ACL. Even if Diggs avoided a torn ACL and only injured his meniscus, it could still result in season-ending surgery depending on the extent of the damage.

Diggs has had an MRI and Wilson says the two sides are still contemplating their medical options. The only thing that has been finalized is Diggs won’t play Thursday against the Jets.

The veteran receiver went down on a non-contact play while running a route in Sunday’s win against the Colts.

Diggs, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $72 million with the Vikings in 2018.

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package of draft picks including a first-round selection.

Diggs was set to make base salaries of $11.775 million and $11.85 million over the final two years of his deal in 2022 and 2023 when Buffalo signed him to a four-year, $104 million extension.

He was due base salaries of $18.5 million and $18 million over the next two seasons when the Bills traded him to the Texans for a 2025 second-round pick. Houston reworked his contract to give him a raise and make him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Diggs has appeared in eight games for the Texans and caught 47 passes on 64 targets for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He’s added three carries for eight yards and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Diggs as the news is available.