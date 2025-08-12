Texans TE Brevin Jordan Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports Texans TE Brevin Jordan suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice on Monday.

Wilson adds it’s the same knee he injured last season when he tore his ACL. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed Houston is placing Jordan on season-ending injured reserve.

Jordan, 25, was a fifth-round pick to the Texans in 2021 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal through 2024 with a base salary of $1.05 million in 2024.

Houston re-signed Jordan to a one-year extension through 2025 in December 2024.

In 2023, Jordan appeared in 14 games for the Texans and caught 17 of 21 targets for 219 yards (12.9 YPC) and two touchdowns.

In 2024, Jordan appeared in two games for Houston and caught two of three targets for seven yards.