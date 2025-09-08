Texans TE Cade Stover Out Indefinitely With Broken Foot

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, Texans TE Cade Stover suffered a broken foot on Sunday against the Rams and will be out indefinitely.

It’s worth noting the Texans also lost TE Brevin Jordan to a season-ending knee injury in training camp.

Stover, 25, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Texans selected him with the No. 123 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Stover is in the second year of a four-year, $4,758,940 contract with a $738,940 signing bonus.

In 2024, Stover appeared in 15 games for the Texans and recorded 15 catches on 22 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown.