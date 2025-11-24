Texans Tried Out Five, Signed DB Ameer Speed To PS

Per the wire, the Texans tried out five players on Monday and signed former Browns DB Ameer Speed to their practice squad.

Houston also tried out TE Gee Scott, TE Tanner McLachlan, RB Montrell Johnson, and DB LaMareon James.

Speed, 26, spent five years at Georgia before transferring to Michigan State for his final season. The Patriots drafted him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.97 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $133,332 but was waived in October of last year and was quickly claimed by the Colts. He was among Indianapolis’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Colts cut him loose, once again, and he caught on with the Bears’ practice squad in September of last year. He bounced on and off Chicago’s practice squad last season but was cut loose in August.

He signed with the Browns’ practice squad at the end of September but was released in October with an injury settlement.

In 2024, Speed appeared in two games for the Bears.