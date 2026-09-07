Texans Tried Out Six Defensive Backs

The Houston Texans brought in a group of free agent defensive backs for tryouts on Monday, according to the NFL Transactions wire.
The full list includes:
- DB Natrone Brooks
- DB Jaden Davis
- DT Aaron Graves
- DB Dan Jackson
- DB Anthony Johnson
- DB Sanoussi Kane
Johnson, 26, was drafted in the seventh round out of Iowa State by the Packers in 2023. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.92 million rookie contract that included an $83,764 signing bonus when the Packers waived him during roster cuts.
The Giants claimed him from there and was a reserve defensive back and special teams defender. Johnson later had a stint with the Bears this summer.
In 2024, Johnson appeared in nine games for the Giants and recorded five total tackles.
Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!