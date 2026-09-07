Texans Tried Out Six Defensive Backs

The Houston Texans brought in a group of free agent defensive backs for tryouts on Monday, according to the NFL Transactions wire.

The full list includes:

Johnson, 26, was drafted in the seventh round out of Iowa State by the Packers in 2023. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.92 million rookie contract that included an $83,764 signing bonus when the Packers waived him during roster cuts.

The Giants claimed him from there and was a reserve defensive back and special teams defender. Johnson later had a stint with the Bears this summer.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in nine games for the Giants and recorded five total tackles.