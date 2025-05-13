Texans Waive CB Gregory Junior

The Houston Texans announced they have waived CB Gregory Junior.

Junior was waived in correspondence with the Texans signing DT Folorunso Fatukasi.

Junior, 25, was drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round out of Oachita Baptist in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

He was waived due to injury in August 2024 and caught on with the Colts’ practice squad in September. He was released a month later before catching on with the Texans in October.

In 2023, Junior appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and recorded 11 total tackles and one pass defended.