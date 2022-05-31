Texans Waive WR Damon Hazelton

The Houston Texans announced Tuesday that they’ve waived WR Damon Hazelton.

The Texans are signing CB Fabian Moreau to a contract so a roster spot was likely needed.

Hazelton, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Texans.

Unfortunately, Houston opted to waive Hazelton during the preseason and he had a brief stint with the Packers before returning to the Texans’ practice squad during the season.

During his college career, Hazelton caught 163 passes for 2,231 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 40 games.