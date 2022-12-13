Texans Waiving RB Eno Benjamin

Adam Schefter reports that the Texans are waiving RB Eno Benjamin on Tuesday.

It’s worth mentioning that the Saints, Seahawks and Chiefs previously placed waiver claims for Benjamin, so they will get another shot to land him on Wednesday.

Benjamin, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals out of Arizona State back in 2020. He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3,397,712 when the Cardinals waived him last month.

The Texans later claimed Benjamin off waivers.

In 2022, Benjamin has appeared in 12 games for the Cardinals and Texans and rushed for 300 yards on 73 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with 24 receptions for 184 yards receiving and two touchdowns.