Texans Will Address OL This Offseason, Could Target Panthers C Cade Mays

Per Tony Pauline, Texans GM Nick Caserio has told people the team will address the OL in the draft and free agency this offseason.

Pauline adds Houston is looking to take the best available offensive linemen regardless of position in the early rounds. The unit could use an influx of talent, and starters OT Trent Brown and G Ed Ingram are set to be free agents.

Pauline thinks Panthers OL Cade Mays should be a target for Houston because he “fits the dynamic” Caserio is looking for. Mays made starts at both guard and center last year, and Pauline reports he’s expected to command between $5 and $7 million annually.

Mays, 26, was a freshman All-American and All-SEC at Georgia but ended up transferring to Tennessee, where he was second-team All-SEC as a senior in 2021. The Panthers drafted him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year deal worth $3,833,075 that also included a signing bonus of $173,075 when the Panthers waived him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Giants practice squad but was later re-signed to the Panthers’ active roster in 2024.

Carolina re-signed him as a restricted free agent last offseason.

In 2025, Mays appeared in 14 games for the Panthers and started 12 times at center.