Texans Worked Out Two Offensive Linemen

The Houston Texans hosted OTs Earl Bostick and Logan Brown for workouts on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Brown, 24, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas in May. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts and signed to the Browns’ practice squad coming out of the preseason.

Cleveland cut him loose earlier this month.

During his college career, Brown appeared in 26 games for Wisconsin and 13 games for Kansas.