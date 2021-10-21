Texans Working Out CB Brian Poole & DL Chris Smith

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans are hosting veteran slot corner Brian Poole for a workout.

Poole was just in New England yesterday working out for the Patriots.

Schefter adds Houston is also working out DL Chris Smith who was last with the Ravens.

Poole, 29, wound up signing on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2016. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first three seasons.

Poole was in line to be a restricted free agent when the Falcons declined to tender him a contract. He later signed a one-year contract worth $3.5 million with the Jets for the 2019 season and returned to New York on another one-year deal worth $5 million last year.

The Saints signed Poole during training camp this year but he was later placed on injured reserve and then released.

In 2020, Poole appeared in nine games for the Jets and recorded 44 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, and seven passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 11 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.

Smith, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2014. He, unfortunately, lasted just a few months before he was waived a few weeks into the regular season. Jacksonville later added him to their practice squad before eventually calling him up later on in the year.

Jacksonville traded Smith to the Bengals in 2017 in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. After playing out his rookie contract, Smith signed a three-year, $14 million deal with the Browns in free agency in 2018.

Smith was released by Cleveland and eventually had a brief stint with the Panthers before catching on with the Raiders. He signed with the Ravens in July but was cut coming out of the preseason. He joined the practice squad but was released earlier this week.

In 2020, Smith appeared in eight games for the Raiders and recorded five tackles and a sack.