Texans Working Out CB Duke Shelley

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are working out veteran CB Duke Shelley.

Houston has been exploring adding another veteran corner after the retirement of Ronald Darby. They also took a look at CB Damon Arnette, who just finished up the spring season in the UFL.

Shelley, 28, was the No. 205 overall pick in the sixth round by the Bears out of Kansas State in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2,647,832 rookie contract that included a $127,832 signing bonus when the Bears waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Vikings practice squad and was promoted to the active roster later in the season. Shelley signed a contract with the Raiders in March of 2023 but was among their final roster cuts. He caught on with the Rams in September and became an unrestricted free agent after the season.

From there, Shelley caught on with the Vikings but was cut coming out of the preseason. The Giants signed him to the practice squad and he finished out the year in New York.

In 2024, Shelley appeared one game for the Giants and recorded one tackle.