Texans Working Out Four OT’s Including La’el Collins

Mike Garafolo reports that the Texans are working out four offensive tackles on Monday, including veteran La’el Collins.

Garafolo adds that it is still to be determined if Collins will sign with Houston.

Collins, 31, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins was in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season when he was cut. The Bengals later signed Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal before later releasing him.

The Cowboys signed Collins briefly to their practice squad in 2023 but he didn’t appear in a game. He then signed with the Bills in April of 2024 and was let go by the team in August.

In 2022, Collins appeared in and started 15 games for the Bengals at right tackle.