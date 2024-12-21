Texans WR Tank Dell To Remain Hospitalized Overnight With ‘Significant Knee Injury

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans told reporters after Saturday’s loss to the Chiefs that WR Tank Dell will remain at a Kansas City hospital overnight with what he described as a “significant” knee injury.

Dell was hurt making an impressive touchdown catch to tie the game when a teammate accidentally dove into the side of his knee. It was clear this was a major injury for Dell, as a number of Texans’ players were surrounding him and emotionally impacted by the injury.

Medical professionals stabilized Dell’s knee before transporting him straight to the hospital.

Former NFL physician David Chao says there’s concern for a “significant” left knee injury that could include “at least [an] MCL injury” with a possible dislocation and/or tibial plateau fracture along with an ACL tear.

At this point, there is a very real possibility that Dell’s 2024 season is over.

Dell, 25, was a third-team All-American selection during his final season at Houston in addition to being a first-team All-AAC selection. The Texans drafted him in the third round with the No. 69 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Dell signed a four-year, $5,689,094 rookie contract that includes a $1,137,523 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,034,381 in 2023.

Entering today’s game, Dell had appeared in 14 games for the Texans and caught 45 passes for 569 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more on Dell and his injury as it becomes available.