Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer Visiting With 11 Teams

According to Aaron Wilson, Texans A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer is visiting with the Bills, Cowboys, Commanders and Titans, working out for the Colts, and will have meetings with the Browns, Saints, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, and Ravens.

He’s a strong candidate to be the first tight end taken.

Wydermyer, 21, earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He elected to skip his school’s bowl game and forego his senior season to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Wydermyer as his No. 1 tight end and rated in his Top 50 prospects.

During his three-year college career, Wydermyer recorded 118 receptions for 1,468 yards (12.4 YPC) and 16 touchdowns in 34 career games.

