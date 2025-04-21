Texas OT Kelvin Banks Visited Three Other Teams, Six In Total

According to Aaron Wilson, Texas OT Kelvin Banks also took official 30 visits with the Panthers, Patriots and Raiders.

That brings the total number of reported 30 visits for Banks, per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, to six, including:

He’s widely viewed as one of the top tackle prospects in this class and should hear his name called in the first round next week, though there is some debate about whether he can stick at tackle in the NFL or will need to move inside to guard.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Banks, 21, was a five-star recruit, the third-ranked offensive tackle and the No. 33 overall recruit in the 2022 class out of Humble, Texas. He committed to Oregon but decommitted for Texas when former HC Mario Cristobal left for the Miami job.

He spent three seasons with Texas and was a second team All-Big 12 in 2022, second team All-American in 2023 and first team All-American in 2024.

Dane Bruger of The Athletic has Banks as the No. 2-ranked guard and No. 26 overall player with a first-to-second-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Banks started all 42 games he appeared in at left tackle.