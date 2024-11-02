Three Teams Have Checked In On Possible Trade For Giants EDGE Azeez Ojulari

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, three teams have called to check in on a possible trade for Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari including the Bengals, Cardinals, and Falcons.

He has been mentioned as a trade candidate ahead of the deadline, as he is set to become a free agent and the team has already invested in pass rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Ojulari, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,774,908 rookie contract. Ojulari is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Ojulari has appeared in eight games for the Giants and recorded 24 tackles, six sacks, and a fumble recovery.

We will have more news on Ojulari as it becomes available.