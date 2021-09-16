Titans Activate DB Brady Breeze From COVID-19 List

The Tennessee Titans officially activated DB Brady Breeze from the COVID-19 list on Thursday, but he remains on injured reserve, per Aaron Wilson.

Breeze, 23, was selected in the sixth round of this year’s draft by the Titans. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract with Tennessee.

The Titans placed Breeze on injured reserve coming out of the preseason with an ankle injury before adding him to the COVID-19 list.

During his college career at Oregon, Breeze recorded 95 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble, four recoveries, three defensive touchdowns and five pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 32 games.