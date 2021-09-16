Titans Activate DB Brady Breeze From COVID-19 List

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Tennessee Titans officially activated DB Brady Breeze from the COVID-19 list on Thursday, but he remains on injured reserve, per Aaron Wilson.

Brady Breeze

Breeze, 23, was selected in the sixth round of this year’s draft by the Titans. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract with Tennessee.

The Titans placed Breeze on injured reserve coming out of the preseason with an ankle injury before adding him to the COVID-19 list.

During his college career at Oregon, Breeze recorded 95 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble, four recoveries, three defensive touchdowns and five pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 32 games.

