Titans Activate DB Brady Breeze From COVID-19 List

The Tennessee Titans officially activated DB Brady Breeze from the COVID-19 list on Thursday, but he remains on injured reserve, per Aaron Wilson.
Breeze, 23, was selected in the sixth round of this year’s draft by the Titans. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract with Tennessee.
The Titans placed Breeze on injured reserve coming out of the preseason with an ankle injury before adding him to the COVID-19 list.
During his college career at Oregon, Breeze recorded 95 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble, four recoveries, three defensive touchdowns and five pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 32 games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!