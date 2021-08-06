Titans Activate OLB Bud Dupree & DB Chris Jones

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve activated OLB Bud Dupree from the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list and DB Chris Jones from the COVID-19 list.

Dupree, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Kentucky by the Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $9.22 million rookie contract when the Steelers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $9,232,000 for the 2019 season.

From there, the Steelers opted to franchise Dupree last year and he later signed a five-year deal worth up to $85 million this offseason.

In 2020, Dupree appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and recorded 31 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes defended.