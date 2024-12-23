Titans Activate OT Jaelyn Duncan, Waive K Brayden Narveson

Per Jim Wyatt of the team website, the Titans have activated OT Jaelyn Duncan from injured reserve.

They are also waiving K Brayden Narveson in a corresponding move.

Duncan, 24, was a four-year starter at Maryland playing both right and left tackle. He was drafted by the Titans with the No. 186 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3,773,141 rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $189,808.

In 2024, Duncan has appeared in four games for the Titans and made two starts at right tackle.