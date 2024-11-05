Titans Also Received Trade Calls For DT Jeffery Simmons

According to Dianna Russini, the Titans have received trade calls inquiring about DT Jeffery Simmons.

She notes other defenders have drawn interest as well, like OLB Arden Key and DT Sebastian Joseph-Day.

Last we heard, the Titans had little interest in trading Simmons even though they were moving other players ahead of the trade deadline. Russini adds that didn’t change today.

Simmons, 27, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of Mississippi State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the fourth year of his four-year, $12,663,750 rookie contract that included a $7,230,00 signing bonus.

The Titans then picked up his fifth-year option which earned him $10.753 million fully guaranteed for 2023. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when the team signed him to a four-year, $94 million extension.

In 2024, Simmons has appeared in seven games for the Titans and recorded 26 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and a pass defense.