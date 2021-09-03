Titans Announce Five Roster Moves

The Titans announced that they have activated OLB Harold Landry and WR Racey McMath from the COVID-19 list, placed DB Brady Breeze on injured reserve, signed TE MyCole Pruitt to the practice squad, and cut TE Miller Forristall to make room for him.

Landry returns from COVID-19 after being placed on the reserve list over a week ago.

Landry, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $6,733,690 contract that included a $2,977,298 signing bonus.

Landry will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Landry appeared in all 16 games for the Titans and recorded 69 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception and five pass deflections.