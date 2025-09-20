Titans Announce Four Roster Moves

The Titans announced four roster moves ahead of Week 3, including placing DT T’Vondre Sweat on injured reserve.

In his place, the team promoted OT John Ojukwu to the active roster. They are also elevating LB Kyzir White and DE Carlos Watkins for this week.

Sweat, 24, was the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and also won the Outland Trophy for the 2023 season.

The Titans selected him with the 38th pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He is the younger brother of Cardinals DE Josh Sweat.

He signed a four-year, $9,552,440 rookie contract that includes a $3,767,228 signing bonus and carried a $1,736,807 cap figure for the 2024 season.

During his five seasons with the Longhorns, Sweat played in 51 games and recorded 127 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and 13 pass deflections.

In 2025, Sweat has appeared in one game and recorded two tackles.