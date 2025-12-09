Titans Announced Three Practice Squad Transactions

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed OLB Nate Lynn and TE Cole Turner to the practice squad.

They also placed TE Joel Wilson on the practice squad injured list.

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:

WR Xavier Restrepo QB Trevor Siemian RB Jordan Mims DT Cam Horsley DE Carlos Watkins OL Clay Webb DT Timmy Horne TE Joel Wilson (Injured) RB Blake Watson (Injured) T John Ojukwu DE David Ebuka Agoha (International) WR Lance McCutcheon DB Kemon Hall WR Hal Presley DB Keydrain Calligan T Chandler Brewer WR Kristian Wilkerson TE Cole Turner OLB Nate Lynn

Turner, 25, was drafted by the Commanders in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Nevada. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.998 million rookie contract that included a $338,880 signing bonus when Washington waived him coming out of the preseason.

He was re-signed to the practice squad and brought back on a futures deal for the 2025 season, but was once again let go during final roster cuts.

In 2023, Turner appeared in 12 games for the Commanders and caught 11 of 15 targets for 120 yards.