Titans Answering Calls About Four Players

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Titans are actively receiving trade interest in four different players.

Teams around the league have called about others on the Titans roster, yet DT T’Vondre Sweat, DE Arden Key, LB Dre’Mont Jones, and RB Tony Pollard have garnered the most interest, according to Russini.

This is notable, as it remains to be seen if the Titans will have a fire sale following the firing of HC Brian Callahan, in which all players on the roster are available aside from QB Cam Ward and DT Jeffery Simmons.

The Titans have already dealt CB Roger McCreary to the Rams ahead of the deadline.

Sweat, 24, was the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and also won the Outland Trophy for the 2023 season during his time at Texas.

The Titans selected Sweat with the No. 38 pick in the second round of the 2024 draft.

Sweat signed a four-year, $9,552,440 rookie contract that includes a $3,767,228 signing bonus and carried a $1,736,807 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In 2025, Sweat has appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded ten tackles and two sacks.