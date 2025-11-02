Titans Attempting To Trade WR Calvin Ridley

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the Titans are attempting to trade WR Calvin Ridley ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

However, Turron Davenport confirmed with multiple team sources that the Titans are not shopping Ridley, despite having received calls about him, as well as other players.

According to Ian Rapoport, Ridley has drawn interest from multiple teams that need a receiver and believes a motivated playoff contender could pull of a deal for the veteran.

Rapoport also noted that Ridley is 30 years old, currently battling a hamstring injury, and is still owed about half of his $23 million salary in 2025, plus $3 million in guarantees in 2026.

Ridley, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10,900,732 contract that included a $6,007,804 signing bonus.

The Falcons exercised Ridley’s fifth-year option which was scheduled to cost Atlanta $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, it was tolled a year following his suspension for gambling. The Jaguars acquired the deal as a part of their trade for Ridley at the deadline in 2022.

He quickly tested the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after concluding his contract with Jacksonville, signing a four-year, $92 million deal with the Titans that includes $50 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Ridley has appeared in six games and recorded 16 receptions for 290 yards (18.1 YPC) and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Ridley and the Titans ahead of the trade deadline as the news is available.