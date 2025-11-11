Titans CB L’Jarius Sneed Indicted On Failure To Report Felony Charge In Texas

Per Paul Kuharsky, a grand jury in Dallas County, Texas, has indicted Titans CB L’Jarius Sneed on a misdemeanor charge of failing to report a felony.

The maximum punishment is one year in jail and/or a $4,000 fine. Kuharsky says there’s no trial date set at the moment.

This seems to be related to an incident last December where Sneed and one of his associates, a man named Tekonzae Warmek Williams who identifies himself as Sneed’s personal assistant, allegedly shot at some people in a car outside of a dealership. The two individuals filed a civil suit against Sneed and Williams saying bullets hit their car.

In his official answer to those accusations, Sneed’s attorney, Michael J. Todd, wrote that: “Defendant is not liable as alleged by Plaintiff because the alleged conduct was the criminal act of a third party. The alleged acts, if any, were performed by John Doe [Williams] without any assistance, encouragement, or direction by L’Jarius Sneed.”

Kuharsky says that Sneed told him he no longer associates with Williams. The indictment is for failing to report this incident to authorities.

Sneed is currently on injured reserve. There’s a strong chance he’s cut by the Titans this offseason.

Sneed, 28, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed was in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career when Kansas City franchised and traded him to the Titans. He then signed a four-year, $76 million extension in Tennessee.

In 2025, Sneed has appeared in seven games for the Titans and recorded 26 tackles, three pass defenses, and no intereptions.

We’ll have more on Sneed as the news is available.