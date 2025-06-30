Titans CB L’Jarius Sneed Says He’s Fully Healthy From Quad Injury

Tennessee traded for CB L’Jarius Sneed and handed him a $76 million extension last year, but he only played in five games as he suffered a quadriceps injury and missed the rest of the season.

Following the conclusion of the offseason program, Sneed said he’s as healthy as he’s ever been and is planning on a redemption tour in 2025.

“I’m healthy, I’m healthy as I’ve been,” Sneed said, via Buck Reising. “Last year, my first year, didn’t go as planned but it’s time to come out and show the world what God’s been instilling in me this entire year. I’m ready to get back on the field, that’s my life, that’s what I do for a living. I missed the whole year and I have to remind everybody who L’Jarius Sneed is.”

Sneed, 28, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed was in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career when Kansas City franchised and traded him to the Titans last March. He then signed a four-year, $76 million extension in Tennessee.

In 2024, Sneed has appeared in five games and recorded 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, and no interceptions.