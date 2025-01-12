Titans Complete Interview With Chiefs Assistant GM Mike Borgonzi

The Titans announced that they have completed their interview with Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi for their general manager position.

The following is a list of candidates being interviewed by Tennessee:

Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns assistant GM Catherine Raiche Hickman (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Dolphins executive Reggie McKenzie (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Requested)

Borgonzi began his executive career as Boston College’s assistant recruiting coordinator from 2007-2008 and has been with the Chiefs ever since. He started as the Chiefs’ administrator of college scouting in 2009 and worked his way up the ranks.

He was promoted to Kansas City’s manager of football operations in 2010 and became a pro scout for the following two years. Borgonzi became assistant director of pro scouting in 2013, director of player personnel in 2015, and director of football operations in 2018 before being promoted to assistant GM in 2021.

We will have more on the Titans’ general manager search as it becomes available.