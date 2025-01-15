Titans Complete Second Interview With Chiefs Assistant GM Mike Borgonzi

The Tennessee Titans officially completed an in-person interview with Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi for their general manager job on Wednesday, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Tennessee has six finalists it’s speaking to this week before making a decision. The list includes:

Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray

Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds

Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi

Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

Packers VP of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

Borgonzi began his executive career as Boston College’s assistant recruiting coordinator from 2007-2008 and has been with the Chiefs ever since. He started as the Chiefs’ administrator of college scouting in 2009 and worked his way up the ranks.

He was promoted to Kansas City’s manager of football operations in 2010 and became a pro scout for the following two years. Borgonzi became assistant director of pro scouting in 2013, director of player personnel in 2015, and director of football operations in 2018 before being promoted to assistant GM in 2021.

We will have more on the Titans’ general manager search as it becomes available.