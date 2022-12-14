Titans Designate LB Zach Cunningham To Return From IR, Sign RB Jonathan Ward To PS

The Tennessee Titans announced that they have designated LB Zach Cunningham to return from the injured reserve and signed RB Jonathan Ward to their practice squad, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site.

This opens Cunningham’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Cunningham, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Texans out of Vanderbilt back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.471 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2020 season when he signed a four-year, $58 million extension.

Cunningham was set to make base salaries of $8.5 million and $10 million over the next two seasons when he agreed to a restructured contract last March to convert $7.51 million of his 2021 base salary into a signing bonus and prorated it over the remaining four years of his deal.

The Texans still ended up cutting Cunningham after shopping him unsuccessfully at the trade deadline in December of last year. He was claimed by the Titans shortly after.

In 2022, Cunningham has appeared in five games and recorded 24 tackles and one pass defense.