Titans Designate OLB Bud Dupree To Return From IR

The Tennessee Titans announced they have designated OLB Bud Dupree to return from injured reserve.

Tennessee also signed DB Nate Brooks to the practice squad.

The Titans have a 21-day window for Dupree to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Dupree, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Kentucky by the Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $9.22 million rookie contract when the Steelers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $9,232,000 for the 2019 season.

From there, the Steelers opted to franchise Dupree last year and he later signed a five-year deal worth up to $85 million with the Titans this offseason.

In 2021, Dupree has appeared in seven games for the Titans, recording seven tackles, one forced fumble, and one sack.