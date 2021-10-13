Titans Designate S Amani Hooker To Return Among Other Moves

The Titans announced they have designated S Amani Hooker to return from injured reserve.

Tennessee also officially announced the signing of LB Avery Williamson, as well as adding DT Kyle Peko and LB Dylan Cole to the practice squad.

This opens up a 21-day window for Hooker to practice with the team before he has to be added back to the active roster.

Hooker, 23, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3.353 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $850,000 this season.

In 2020, Hooker appeared in all 16 games and recorded 49 total tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, and eight pass defenses.