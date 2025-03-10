Titans Don’t Have Strong Interest In Russell Wilson, Cam Ward In Play For TEN

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports says he’s gotten the sense that the Titans do not have strong interest in free agent QB Russell Wilson.

Robinson says that beyond the Giants, the market for Wilson is “flat.”

Robinson adds that Cam Ward is “definitely still in play [for] Tennessee.”

Paul Kuharsky also says there’s “nothing to” the idea of the Titans having interest in Wilson.

Connor Hughes reported earlier in the day that the Titans are among the teams interested in Wilson.

The quarterback market is currently at a bit of a standstill as things get sorted out with the top free agents. If Rodgers ends up with the Steelers, then the Giants could quickly turn their attention to Wilson.

However, it sounds like that could be his best and possibly only option at this point.

As for Ward, the Titans would obviously need to use the No. 1 overall pick on him to secure his services.

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and completed 63.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He added 43 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.