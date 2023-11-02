Titans Elevate RB Jonathan Ward For Thursday Night Football

The Tennessee Titans announced they have elevated RB Jonathan Ward from the practice squad to the active roster.

Players can be elevated to the roster three times per season and return to the practice squad without having to clear waivers.

Ward, 26, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan back in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in October of his rookie season.

Arizona re-signed Ward as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season. However, he was placed on injured reserve and later released.