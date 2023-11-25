Titans Elevate Two, Place OT Chris Hubbard On IR

The Titans announced the elevation of DT Ross Blacklock and LB Joe Jones for Week 12 and also placed OT Chris Hubbard on injured reserve.

Blacklock, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Texans in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $7,947,441 rookie contract that included a $3,339,957 signing bonus.

The Texans traded Blacklock to the Vikings last year in exchange for a sixth and seventh-round pick. He was among their final roster cuts during this offseason. From there, Blacklock signed on with the Jaguars but was recently released and caught on with the Colts soon after. Indianapolis cut him loose and he joined the Titans’ practice squad.

In 2023, Blacklock has appeared in one game for the Jaguars and recorded no statistics.