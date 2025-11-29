Titans Elevate Two Players For Week 13

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans are activating both WR Xavier Restrepo and CB Kemon Hall for Week 13.

Restrepo, 23, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Miami following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was the top target of first overall QB Cam Ward during their time together with the Hurricanes.

He signed a three-year, $2,985,000 contract through 2027 and was set to make a base salary of $840,000 in 2025.

He was let go among the team’s final roster cuts and brought back to the practice squad.

During his college career, Restrepo appeared in 53 games and recorded 200 receptions for 2,844 yards (14.22 YPC) and 21 touchdowns.

In 2025, Restrepo has appeared in one game and caught two passes for 26 yards.