Titans Expected To Release EDGE Bud Dupree

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans are expected to release OLB Bud Dupree.

Dupree was a big-ticket signing for the Titans a few years ago, but he never lived up to his contract with the team.

There had been talk that Dupree could be a cap casualty this offseason, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Dupree, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Kentucky by the Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $9.22 million rookie contract when the Steelers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $9,232,000 for the 2019 season.

From there, the Steelers opted to franchise Dupree last year and he later signed a five-year deal worth up to $85 million with the Titans in 2021.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Dupree outright will free up $9,350,000 of available cap space while creating $10,850,000 in dead money.

In 2022, Dupree appeared in 11 games for the Titans and recorded 18 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and two recoveries.