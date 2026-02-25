Titans GM: Our Goal Is To Sign G Peter Skoronski To Extension

Titans G Peter Skoronski is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2026, while he has a fifth-year option in 2027. When asked if they would pick up Skoronski’s option, GM Mike Borgonzi said they would like to get an extension done with him.

“We always try to secure our best players early,” Borgonzi said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “And that is obviously a tool, an option we can use. But our goal is to get something done with Peter. With Peter, he is one of our better players, and we’d like him here long-term. The fifth-year option is always a tool, a mechanism, you can use. But we are going to work to try and get something done with Peter.”

Skoronski has been a mainstay for the Titans’ offensive line since being drafted in 2023 and has started all 17 games for the past two years.

Skoronski, 24, was a consensus first-team All-American in 2022 and was first-team all-conference in 2021 and 2022 at Northwestern. The Titans drafted Skoronski with No. 11 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $21,172,502 rookie contract that includes a $12,398,183 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for 2027.

In 2025, Skoronski appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and started each appearance at guard.