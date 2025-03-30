Titans Have Not Discussed Trading QB Will Levis

According to Jim Wyatt of the team website, the Titans have not had any discussions about trading QB Will Levis.

“That’s a false report,” Titans President of Football Operations Chad Brinker said at the owners’ meetings. “We have not contacted anybody, and nobody has contacted us, about Will Levis. I don’t think anything has changed from the time somebody asked me about this a month ago. What’s the plan with Will Levis? The plan with Will Levis is he has a chance to compete for a starting job next year. And that’s like every player that’s on our roster. It’s no different for Will. I see him in our facility, he’s working hard. Everybody knows he’s a great kid, he’s a hard worker and he’s going to give it everything he has. And we’re going to continue to work with Will Levis.” “For us heading into this camp, we at least want three quarterbacks, preferably four if we can,” Brinker added. “Depending on what we do in this draft, if we go quarterback (we’d have four), or we go another position, at least we’d have three quarterbacks. If we don’t draft one, maybe we could look for a fourth (after) and then we’d have four quarterbacks going into the preseason.”

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi said the plan for now is to have Levis continue working to get ready for the 2025 season. “We’ve had good conversations since I took the job,” Borgonzi said of Levis. “He came in and we sat down and talked. So, he’s on the roster right now and there’s going to be competition in every room, quarterback room included. But Will has been great.”

The Titans have signed veteran quarterbacks Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle and plan to let them compete in training camp. Wyatt mentions the team was also interested in re-signing Mason Rudolph, yet he chose to head back to Pittsburgh to re-join the Steelers after having discussions about re-signing with Tennessee.

The Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick, and there appears to be a consensus expectation that they will end up selecting Miami QB Cam Ward with the pick.

Levis, 25, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract with a $3,939,757 signing bonus.

In 2024, Levis appeared in 12 games for the Titans and completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 45 times for 183 yards.

We’ll have more on the Titans’ quarterback situation as the news is available.