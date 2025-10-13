Titans Haven’t Named Interim HC Yet But Mike McCoy Viewed As Strong Candidate

According to Charles Robinson, Titans senior offensive assistant Mike McCoy should not be overlooked as a candidate to take over as interim head coach for Tennessee.

McCoy has 25 years of NFL coaching experience, including four years as the head coach of the Chargers. Promoting him to head coach would allow Titans DC Dennard Wilson and OC Nick Holz to remain in their current roles and give the staff more stability after HC Brian Callahan was let go.

Robinson adds that Titans OL coach Bill Callahan is expected to depart alongside his son, which is a big blow as he’s one of the most respected position coaches in the league.

The Titans did not name an interim head coach when they announced Callahan’s firing today.

McCoy, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the Panthers back in 2000 as their quarterbacks coach. He spent nine years in Carolina before departing to take the Broncos’ offensive coordinator position in 2009.

After four years of running the Broncos’ offense, the Chargers hired him as their head coach before firing him after the 2016 season. The Broncos re-hired him as their offensive coordinator soon after but he was fired after one season.

The Cardinals gave him another shot at being their offensive coordinator under Steve Wilks, but he lasted just seven games. He had a stint with the Jaguars as the QB coach before joining the Titans in 2025 as a senior offensive assistant.

During his four years in San Diego, McCoy led the Chargers to a record of 27-36 (42.9 percent), which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.

We’ll have more on the Titans’ coaching situation as the news is available.