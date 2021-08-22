Titans HC Mike Vrabel Tests Positive For COVID-19

Titans’ HC Mike Vrabel announced to the media on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, per Jim Wyatt.

Vrabel, who is entering his fourth season as the Titans’ head coach, said he had symptoms including a sore throat and decided to get himself tested.

Vrabel, 46, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011. After the years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator.

The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018 and so far he has compiled a record of 29-19 over the course of three seasons. He has also won two games and lost two games in the playoffs.

In 2020, the Titans finished first in their division with a record of 11 wins and five losses.