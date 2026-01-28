Titans Hired Greg Lewis As Wide Receivers Coach

The Tennessee Titans have hired Ravens wide receivers coach Greg Lewis for the same role in their offense, according to Jordan Schultz.

Lewis, 45, played eight seasons in the NFL for the Eagles, Patriots and Vikings before retiring after the 2010 season.

Lewis took his first coaching job as the WRs coach at San Diego in 2012. From there he accepted his first NFL coaching job in 2015 with the Saints as an offensive assistant. He spent one year with the Eagles before the Chiefs hired him as their WRs coach in 2017.

Lewis had a stint at RB coach as well before being hired by the Ravens to coach receivers in 2023.