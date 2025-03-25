Titans Holding Additional Private Workout For Miami QB Cam Ward

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Titans are hosting Miami QB Cam Ward for an additional private workout.

Schefter mentions Tennessee has “become increasingly impressed with Ward” and says it would take an even stronger package than before to convince them to trade down from the No. 1 overall pick.

Ward also had dinner with the Titans before his Pro Day at Miami earlier this week.

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Titans and their plans for the No. 1 pick as the news is available.