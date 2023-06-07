Titans Hosting DeAndre Hopkins For Visit Sunday

According to Tom Pelissero, the Titans are hosting veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins for a visit on Sunday.

This is the first visit for Hopkins since Arizona released him and the most tangible sign of interest, though he’s been linked to plenty of teams.

Hopkins overlapped with Titans HC Mike Vrabel with the Texans and Tennessee has a glaring need at receiver.

Hopkins has expressed interest in playing for a contending team, which is a description most wouldn’t associate with the Titans in 2023, but he’s also shown he wants to maximize his value as much as possible as he finishes his career, so it’ll be interesting to see how this shakes out.

Hopkins, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

Hopkins was owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement when the Cardinals opted to release him.

In 2022, Hopkins appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and caught 64 passes for 717 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

