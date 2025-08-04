Titans Interested In Signing OLB Preston Smith?

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Titans are open to adding pass rush and corner in free agency before the season starts.

Fowler names former Packers and Steelers OLB Preston Smith as a name to watch for the Titans. The veteran pass rusher reportedly had numerous teams interested earlier this offseason, including the Bills.

Smith, 32, is a former second-round pick by Washington out of Mississippi State back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before signing a four-year, $52 million deal with the Packers in 2019.

Smith was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and was due $12.5 million in compensation between salaries and bonuses. He then signed a four-year, $52.5 million extension with the team in March of 2022.

The Packers traded Smith to the Steelers in a midseason deal last year. He was released in February.

In 2024, Smith appeared in nine games for the Packers and eight games for the Steelers. He recorded 32 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.