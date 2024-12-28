Titans Make Seven Roster Moves, Rule Out RB Tony Pollard

The Tennesse Titans announced they have signed K Matthew Wright from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Additionally, the Titans signed G Arlington Hambright and LB Raekwon McMillan to the active roster. In correspondence, Tennessee released DBs Tre Avery and Gabe Jeudy-Lally.

Tennesse is also using standard practice squad elevations on OT Chandler Brewer and DB Gervarrius Owens.

Finally, the Titans downgraded RB Tony Pollard and S Amani Hooker to out for Week 17 against the Jaguars.

Pollard, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Memphis in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,187,780 rookie contract with the team, including a $667,780 signing bonus, $667,780 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $796,945.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent last year when the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him worth $10.09 million guaranteed. Pollard signed with the Titans this past offseason on a three-year, $21 million contract.

In 2024, Pollard has appeared in 15 games for the Titans and rushed 248 times for 1,017 yards (4.3 YPC) and five touchdowns. He also caught 41 passes for 238 yards.