Titans Move Interview With Robert Saleh To Monday

Ian Rapoport reports that the Titans have moved their interview with 49ers DC Robert Saleh to Monday and that he is considered a serious candidate.

Saleh is viewed as a finalist for the job along with Chiefs HC Matt Nagy, who will interview with the team before Saleh, and Packers DC Jeff Hafley, who will interview for the team on Tuesday.

Here is an in-depth look at the Titans’ head coaching candidates:

Finalists:

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Scheduled)

Candidates:

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Interim HC Mike McCoy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

Saleh, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks’ defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach, where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021 but was fired following the 2024 season. Saleh rejoined the 49ers as defensive coordinator in 2025.

In four seasons with the Jets, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36 with no playoff appearances.

In 2025, the 49ers’ defense ranks 13th in points allowed, 20th in total yards allowed, 11th in rushing yards allowed, and 25th in passing yards allowed.