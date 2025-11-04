Titans Not Trading DT T’Vondre Sweat Despite ‘Significant League-Wide Interest’

Jordan Schultz reports the Titans are not trading DT T’Vondre Sweat at the deadline despite “significant league-wide interest.”

Schultz adds Tennessee views Sweat as an ascending cornerstone piece that is a part of their future plans. The Titans have made it clear that they do not want to move him.

Sweat, 24, was the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and also won the Outland Trophy for the 2023 season during his time at Texas.

The Titans selected Sweat with the No. 38 pick in the second round of the 2024 draft.

Sweat signed a four-year, $9,552,440 rookie contract that includes a $3,767,228 signing bonus and carried a $1,736,807 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In 2025, Sweat has appeared in four games for the Titans and recorded 13 tackles, two sacks, one pass defended and three tackles for loss.